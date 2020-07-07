Officials: $158M in fraudulent unemployment benefits recovered in Mass. since beginning of pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - The state’s Department of Unemployment Assistance has recovered $158 million in fraudulent unemployment claims since the beginning of the coronavirus emergency in the Bay State, officials announced Tuesday.

Criminal enterprises in possession of stolen personal information from earlier commercial data breaches have been attempting to file large amounts of illegitimate unemployment claims through the Massachusetts unemployment system as part of a national unemployment fraud scheme, the DUA said in a statement.

To prevent fraudulent claims, the DUA continues to implement additional identity verification measures that may temporarily delay the payment timeframe for some unemployment claims in Massachusetts.

“Protecting the integrity of the unemployment system and ensuring benefits are only going to valid claimants is the top priority of the Department of Unemployment Assistance,” Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Rosalin Acosta said in a statement. “It is unfortunate that because of this criminal activity, people who really need our support may face delays in receiving the benefits they need. We will continue to work with our state and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as our dedicated constituent service personnel, to ensure that those with valid unemployment claims receive financial assistance during these difficult times.”

According to the DUA, of the 976,123 claims filed between March 8 and June 30, 702,789 were paid, 183,144 were denied, and 26,098 have appeals pending.

Of the 649,764 PUA claims filed during that same period, 311,741 were paid, 282,440 were denied and 43,911 have appeals pending.

There are currently 58,616 confirmed fraudulent claims to date and the state has recovered at least $158 million in PUA and DUI claims as a result.

People who believe a false unemployment claim has been filed in their name are urged to utilize the Department of Unemployment Assistance fraud contact form at mass.gov/unemployment-fraud or to call the DUA customer service department at 877-626-6800.

