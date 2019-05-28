Officials: 16-year-old NH boy hid under deck, spit on troopers after leading police on chase

DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old New Hampshire boy accused of leading police on a chase on Interstate 93 spit on two troopers after a K9 unit found him hiding under a deck in Derry on Memorial Day, officials said.

Troopers attempting to stop a Chrysler 200 for speeding on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 2 around 12:50 p.m. initiated a pursuit when the driver sped up in an attempt to elude them, according to New Hampshire State Police.

When the driver reached the Exit 4 offramp, police say he hit a pickup truck as he maneuvered around traffic. He then continued east on Route 102 in the direction of Derry.

A short time later, the vehicle was found abandoned and crashed into a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Fordway Extension and Kendall Pond Road.

A state police K9 unit tracked the suspect, who had fled on foot, to a nearby neighborhood. Police say he was found hiding under a deck of a home on Third Street.

While the boy was being taken into custody, he allegedly spit in the face of two troopers.

Due to the status of being juvenile, the boy’s name was not released.

He is charged with conduct after an accident and operating after suspension, felony reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, simple assault, criminal mischief, and operating after suspension.

An arraignment has been set for June 14 in Rockingham Superior Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

