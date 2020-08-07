Officials: 17-year-old dies after being pulled from water in NH

NEW HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old boy died after he was pulled from the Pemigewasset River in the New Hampton, New Hampshire Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to a report of an unresponsive swimmer just before 2 p.m. learned that the teen had become distressed while swimming and disappeared from sight.

Friends told state police that the found him underwater and brought him back to shore where they performed CPR on him until first responders arrived.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Speare Hospital in Plymouth where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 603-227-2113.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)