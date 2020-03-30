Officials: 18 MBTA workers have tested positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Eighteen Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority workers have now tested positive for coronavirus, officials confirmed.

Those infected with the virus include one heavy-rail motor person, 10 bus operators, one streetcar motor person, one railyard motor person, one bus inspector, one subway supervisor, one fair equipment technician, one construction division inspector and one rail repairer, MBTA General Manager Steven Poftak said in a letter to his workforce.

The Department of Public Health is working to communicate with individuals who had direct contact with the infected employees, according to Poftak.

Consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, Poftak says the MBTA is continuing to disinfect all affected workspaces, vehicles and equipment the employees may have come into contact with.

“We have put in place a number of measures to address potential risks on our vehicles and facilities,” Poftak wrote in the letter. “We will be working in the coming days to add to and improve these measures. Your safety is our priority.”

As of last week, just five MBTA workers had tested positive.

