Officials: 18-year-old arrested for smashing window of transit police cruiser with metal table

BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old man yelling anti-cop rhetoric smashed the window of a Transit police cruiser with a metal table before threatening to harm an officer at the MBTA’s Harvard Square station on Tuesday night, officials said.

An officer leaving the station to return to his cruiser around 8:30 p.m. found shards of glass strewn about the street and inside the vehicle before encountering Boston resident Habtamu Mesene, who was still at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.

A video taken by a bystander showed Mesene retrieving a metal table from a nearby café and smashing out one of the cruiser’s windows, police said.

Mesene also allegedly made several anti-police statements and threatened to harm the officer during the incident.

Mesene was taken into custody and booked on array of criminal charges.

It’s not clear when he will be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)