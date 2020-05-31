Officials: 2 adults, 1 child drown in separate incidents in NH

Two adults and one child drowned in separate incidents in New Hampshire Saturday, police said.

Troopers and EMTs responding to reports of a missing child at the Salmon Falls River in Rollinsford at 2 p.m. were told the 6-year-old boy had been wading with an adult near the boat launch. After searching the area, divers found the child at 4:45 p.m., and he was pronounced dead after being flown to Mass General Hospital.

Troopers and EMTs later responded to reports of people struggling in the Merrimack River in Canterbury at 7:45 p.m. and were told four people had been in the water when two went underwater and did not resurface. The search continued through the evening before being suspended and resumed Sunday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., divers found a 21-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, both deceased, officials said.

None of the victims have been identified, and investigations into the drownings are ongoing. No other information was immediately available.

