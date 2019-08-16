Officials: 2 arrested outside Trump rally in NH after ignoring police orders

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two men are facing disorderly conduct charges after they were arrested outside President Donald Trump’s rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Thursday night, officials said.

Officers responding to the arena at Southern New Hampshire University for a report of a disruptive group of people refusing to leave around 2:30 p.m. arrested 69-year-old Peter Collins, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police say officers tried explaining to Collins that event staff had “uninvited” him but he allegedly refused to leave the premises. He was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge after reportedly ignoring police orders.

About 9 hours later, an officer directing foot traffic outside of the arena witnessed a man leap over police tape and walk into a command post, according to the department.

Spencer Jubert, 41, allegedly took off running when officers called out to him. He was later tracked down, arrested, and charged with disorderly conduct and resiting arrest.

Three others were arrested when a few spats came to blows outside the arena.

About 11,000 people attended the rally.

