Officials: 2 children found stabbed to death in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Officials say two children were found stabbed to death Monday in Brockton.

Police and fire officials responded to a home on Prospect Street for a report of a stabbing and found two victims at a triple-decker home.

City officials confirmed to 7News that Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter’s office sent out a robocall around 12:50 p.m. to city council members confirming the stabbing deaths of two children.

Investigators are at the scene of stabbing. The area outside the home is blocked off with crime tape.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

