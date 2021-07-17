TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home in Tyngsboro on Sunday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of two unresponsive people inside a home on Mascuppic Trail around 10:45 a.m. found a 91-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman dead inside, according to Tyngsboro Police Chief Richard D. Howe.

Their names have not been released.

Shortly after their arrival, specialized devices worn by Tyngsborough firefighters indicated dangerous levels of carbon monoxide in the building. The home was subsequently ventilated by firefighters.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

