Officials: 2 ‘lucky to be alive’ after Mini Cooper crashes into moose on I-93

CAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) — Fire officials say two people are “lucky to be alive” after the Mini Cooper they were riding in Saturday night struck a moose on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire and went off the highway into some trees, trapping the passenger inside.

Bystanders rushed to help the pair after they hit the moose around 11 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway in Campton, fire officials said. They were able to lift the trapped passenger through the roof of the car. The driver was able to self-extricate.

The passenger was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was transported with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

