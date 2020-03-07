Officials: 2 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases in New Hampshire

There are two new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in New Hampshire, state officials said Saturday.

One patient, a man from Grafton County, had contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient at a Hope Bible Fellowship service in West Lebanon on March 5. The church has canceled services and officials said anyone who attended a coffee social at 9 a.m. or services at 10 a.m. should self-quarantine for 14 days.

Anyone who has developed fever symptoms should stay away from other people and call the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at 603-271-4496 (after-hours: 603-271-5300).

The second patient, a man from Rockingham County, recently traveled to Italy and has symptoms consistent with the coronavirus, officials said.

State officials are working to identify and notify people who may have been in close contact with either patient.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)