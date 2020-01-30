Officials: 2 people screened for coronavirus in NH tested negative, have fully recovered

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people in New Hampshire who recently traveled to Wuhan, China have tested negative for the coronavirus, health officials said.

The individuals underwent testing after reportedly developing mild respiratory symptoms, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health Services.

Officials say both patients have fully recovered.

DHHS plans to continue monitoring for new suspected cases of the deadly virus in individuals who develop fever or respiratory symptoms after traveling to the affected areas in China.

“We have not yet identified any individuals infected with this novel coronavirus in New Hampshire, but we continue to work closely with healthcare providers and the CDC to protect the health of our communities,” said New Hampshire State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “Rapid identification and testing of individuals is critical in preventing the spread of this novel coronavirus. We will continue to work with healthcare providers to monitor for any additional suspect cases that may occur in New Hampshire and test as appropriate based on a person’s symptoms and travel to affected areas in China. The risk to our communities remains low.”

The CDC has confirmed five cases of the virus in the U.S.

In China, about 170 people have died due to the coronavirus and nearly 8,000 cases have been confirmed.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)