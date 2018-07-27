Officials: 2 police officers, suspect shot in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two police officers and a suspect were shot Friday night in Falmouth, state police said.

A heavy police presence has gathered on Ashley Drive, where the shooting took place.

The condition of the officers and suspect was not immediately known. They are being taken to the hospital.

State police patrol, tactical, investigative and forensic units are responding to the area.

The scene remains very active at this time.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.

