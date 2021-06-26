WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a man shot and killed two people following a box truck crash in Winthrop Saturday afternoon before officers shot and killed him as well..

Officers responding to reports of shots fired and a large truck crashing into a building at the intersection of Shirley and Cross streets at 2:40 p.m. found two people had been shot, officials said. Police found a suspect and shot him, and the suspect was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officials later reported the suspect and two victims died, police said. An officer was taken to the hospital for evaluation but was not seriously injured, according to police.

After preliminary investigation, police said a male suspect may have stolen the truck, which is owned by a plumbing and drain company, before crashing it into a building on Veterans Road. After crashing the truck, the suspect shot a female bystander and a male bystander, and police are investigating if the man was trying to stop the suspect.

Witnesses said the box truck hit another car before crashing into the building, and they heard shots fired after the crash.

“I just heard a big crash, I came running out and saw everyone trying to get them out,” one witness said. “I call 911 and tell them it’s a car crash, all of a sudden I start hearing gunshots.”

‘I see people ducking behind the car and I say ‘OK, there are gunshots happening, I need to get inside right now,'” another witness said.

The shooting is under investigation but police said there was no active danger to the public. Officials asked motorists to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

