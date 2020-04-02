Officials: 24 MBTA workers have tested positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Twenty-four Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority workers have now tested positive for coronavirus, officials confirmed Thursday, up from the 18 cases announced earlier in the week.

Those infected with the virus include 13 bus operators, one bus inspector, one fare equipment technician, two contract administrators, one rail yard motor person, two subway motor persons, one trolley motor person, one subway inspector, one trolley supervisor, and one subway rail repairer, according to a release issued by an MBTA spokesperson.

The release stated that the MBTA has taken a number of steps to “protect the health and safety of the workforce, and it will continue to work with the unions to identify additional actions for the protection of employees.”

Personal protection equipment — including hand sanitizer, protective eyewear, and gloves — are being distributed to bus and train operators.

All passengers must enter Mattapan Line buses and Green Line trolleys through the rear doors

Additionally, all bus drivers must have their temperatures taken before beginning their shifts.

Anyone with a temperature reading of over 100 degrees will be asked to go home and contact their medical provider.

Consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the MBTA is continuing to disinfect all affected workspaces, vehicles and equipment the employees may have come into contact with, according to the release.

