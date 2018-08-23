Officials: 25 arrested on gun, drug charges in massive Boston-area sweep

BOSTON (WHDH) - Twenty-five people from the Brockton and Boston, areas have been arrested on firearm and drug charges as part of two coordinated operations.

U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said at an at 11 a.m. press conference that more than 150 federal, state and local law enforcement worked together on the operations that targeted a large group of repeat offenders with an “extensive criminal past” that includes convictions of manslaughter, assault and battery, drug trafficking, home invasion and more.

The sweeps, dubbed Operation Landshark and Operation Nor’easter, targeted “high impact players,” including drug dealers and gang members who have “caused harm” in both the Brockton and Boston areas, officials said.

Those who were arrested were said to be “household” names to police, including one suspect who Lelling said had been arraigned 73 times with a criminal record dating back to 1989.

City Councilor Michelle Wu’s Director of Constituent Services, Gary Jamal Webster, 35, of Boston, was among those arrested.

He allegedly tried to sell heroin and fentanyl on five separate occasions.

During the course of the investigation, prosecutors said officers either bought or seized a total of 15 illegal firearms.

Two suspects remain at large, while two were already in custody, Lelling said.

Lelling praised the operations for capturing a group that was responsible for distributing large amounts of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

