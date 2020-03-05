Officials: 259 Mass. residents self-monitoring for coronavirus symptoms amid outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials announced Wednesday that 259 state residents are under home quarantine and self-monitoring for coronavirus symptoms as the number of cases nationwide continues to grow.

As of Wednesday, there has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in the Bay State and one presumptive positive case, Marylou Sudders, Secretary of Health and Human Services, said at a news conference. Sudders added that 20 individuals have been tested for the virus.

Sudders said 719 individuals have been maintaining self-quarantine at their homes and that 419 of them have completed a mandatory 14-day monitoring period. Two hundred and fifty-nine people are still self-monitoring.

RELATED: ‘Every vehicle, every day’: MBTA ‘ramping up’ efforts to guard against coronavirus

Gov. Charlie Baker reiterated that the risk for coronavirus remains low across the state. He also announced that all residents returning from China, Italy, Iran, and South Korea will be required to self-quarantine and self-monitor for 14 days. Those returning from Japan should monitor their health and limit interactions with other people for two weeks.

“Those individuals every day have contact with their local boards of health. They have to take their temperature and report in on whether or not they have a fever or other symptoms,” said Dr. Monica Bharel, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

In an effort to keep area students away from countries that have been ravished by the virus, Baker recommended that all colleges, universities, and high schools cancel study abroad programs until further notice.

“The governor and I urged that all schools cancel organized trips abroad. We think that that is prudent given the nature of the virus,” Sudders said.

RELATED: Tewksbury HS students, staffers ordered to self-quarantine following trip to Italy

Baker also signed off on an additional $95,000 in funding to help the Department of Public Health with supplies and staffing.

University of Massachusetts Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy said all dormitories and dining halls will be kept open during spring break for students who don’t want to travel.

The lone confirmed case of coronavirus in the state was in a UMass Boston student who has since recovered, Subbaswamy said. Results from the state’s presumptive case have been sent to the CDC for additional testing.

The university has also recalled students from China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy.

Local colleges and universities are also setting up designated isolation areas as a precaution.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Click here for more information on the coronavirus and tips on how to protect yourself.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)