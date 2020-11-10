Officials: 27 positive Covid tests for school bus drivers traced to large birthday party

The school bus company First Student is expected to submit a corrective plan to the state Department of Public Health on Tuesday after a group of bus drivers in New Haven contracted the coronavirus.

New Haven officials said 27 positive tests were traced to an October birthday party attended by First Student drivers.

The company plans to set up a drive-thru site on Thursday to test its employees, said Michael Pinto, the chief operating officer for the city’s public schools, who blamed “poor judgment” of employees for the outbreak.

First Student said in a statement Tuesday it is implementing new cleanliness standards and regular randomized COVID-19 testing, in addition to protocols already in place. The company also said infected employees are being quarantined, and it is reinforcing with employees that they need to take precautions such as social distancing both at and outside the workplace.

New Haven has had no in-person learning this year, but First Student has transported parochial, private and charter school students.

