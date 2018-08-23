Officials: 29 people facing gun, drug charges after Boston-area bust

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities will announce charges against 29 people from the Brockton and Boston areas on firearm and drug offenses, officials said.

A press conference will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the federal courthouse in Boston to announce the charges.

U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Field Office, Harold H. Shaw, State Police Lt. Col. Christopher Mason, Brockton Police Chief John Crowley, Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross, and Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz Jr. will be in attendance.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

