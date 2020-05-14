Officials: 3 dogs killed by ‘aggressive’ swarm of bees

(WHDH) — An “aggressive” swarm of bees attacked and killed three dogs in Arizona on Wednesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of S. Calle Polar in Tucson found a group of dogs that had been attacked by a swarm of bees, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

The department initially said that the three dogs were expected to have “a tough few days, but should survive.”

A few hours later, officials announced in a tweet that the animals had passed away at the veterinarian.

The fire department issued a warning for all dog owners following the horrific incident.

“Please be mindful of your animals always, but particularly when there are bees on your property,” the department said.

