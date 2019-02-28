Officials: 3 injured, 1 critically at construction site near MIT campus in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people have been injured, one critically, at a construction site in Cambridge, officials say.

Cambridge fire officials responded to a construction accident at 120 Vassar Street, near the MIT campus, where three injured workers were treated.

According to the Cambridge fire department, those workers were transported to medical facilities in the area.

Officials say the workers were injured after a piece of building material fell from the third floor onto the workers.

A section of Vassar Street has been closed from Mass Ave to Audrey Street while emergency crews respond to the scene.

Representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are expected on scene.