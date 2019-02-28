Officials: 3 injured, 1 critically at construction site on MIT campus in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were injured, one critically, in an accident at a dorm under construction on the campus of MIT in Cambridge on Thursday, officials said.

Cambridge fire officials responding to a report of a construction accident at 120 Vassar Street found three injured workers in need of medical treatment, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

The workers, whose names were not released, were taken to medical facilities in the area.

The workers were said to be injured when pieces of building materials fell from the third floor and struck them.

A section of Vassar Street has been closed from Mass Ave. to Audrey Street while emergency crews work at the scene.

Representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have been notified.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

BREAKING: Three workers injured (one critically) after yellow poles used in construction fall three stories at #mit under construction dorm. @7News pic.twitter.com/yhAw2eyoSn — Alex DiPrato (@AlexDiPrato) February 28, 2019

Update on the construction accident: 3 workers have been transported to medical facilities. Scene is secured awaiting OSHA. Some FD units are clearing. https://t.co/K9hizdX7Hs — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) February 28, 2019

