Officials: 3 injured in Brockton bus crash; driver MedFlighted

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were injured Thursday morning when a bus clipped a fire hydrant and slammed into a tree in Brockton, officials said.
Emergency crews responding to a reported crash involving a bat bus on East Street about 9 a.m. worked frantically to free the driver, who was left trapped in the wreckage, before they were taken to the hospital by medical helicopter.
The driver, a 59-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to the Brockton Fire Department. Two passengers on the bus suffered minor injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
