Officials: 3 injured in Brockton bus crash; driver MedFlighted

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were injured Thursday morning when a bus clipped a fire hydrant and slammed into a tree in Brockton, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash involving a bat bus on East Street about 9 a.m. worked frantically to free the driver, who was left trapped in the wreckage, before they were taken to the hospital by medical helicopter.

The driver, a 59-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to the Brockton Fire Department. Two passengers on the bus suffered minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Brockton FD operating at a motor vehicle accident with entrapment on East St @bostonmedflight is enroute https://t.co/hQc7vFG95K — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) November 29, 2018

#Massasoit Alert: Please be advised that medflight will be landing on our Brockton Campus for non-college related emergency. You will see a presence of police and fire in the area of the soccer field. — Massasoit Police (@MassasoitPolice) November 29, 2018

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)