Officials: 3 MBTA bus drivers test positive for coronavirus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three MBTA bus operators have tested for coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.

RELATED: President of firefighters’ union calling for more protective gear as 5 test positive for COVID-19

“We ask the public to keep our employees in their thoughts, and I continue to express my deep gratitude to the women and men of the MBTA workforce who are serving a vital purpose in combatting COVID-19,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a news release.

The three confirmed cases were said to be reported on Tuesday.

The MBTA says it has since enacted its COVID-19 outbreak plan to protect its workforce and riders by enacting its facility maintenance protocols to clean and disinfect all exposed work areas, vehicles, and equipment at the Cabot bus facility.

Public health officials are now working to notify anyone who may have come into close contact with the bus operators. Those individuals will then be provided with instructions for self-quarantine.

RELATED: Walsh: Public’s focus needs to be on ‘saving lives, preventing spread of coronavirus’

Last weekend, the MBTA implemented rear-door boarding on all MBTA buses and trolleys at street-level stops on the Green Line and Mattapan Line in an effort to support social distancing.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)