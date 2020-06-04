Officials: 3 NH high school students recorded video of themselves reenacting death of George Floyd

KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A high school in New Hampshire is taking action after three students recorded a video of themselves reenacting the death of George Floyd and posted it on social media, officials said.

“Conduct of this nature is unacceptable and has no place in our schools, in our community, or in our country,” officials wrote in a letter that was sent to the Sanborn Regional High School community. “We are committed to taking an active role in combating racism and social injustice in our schools.”

The video was said to be recorded and disseminated off school grounds on the afternoon of June 1. Officials do not believe it was directed at any specific individuals or students.

“The Sanborn Regional School District continues to be a safe place where every student is welcome, regardless of their age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, color, familial status, disability, religion, or national origin,” the letter continued.

School officials said they are now working to identify both internal and external professionals and organizations that can assist in responding to the incident.

The parent of any student who wants to speak with a counselor about the incident is urged to contact a school administrator.

The Kingston Police Department has since been notified and is investigating.

