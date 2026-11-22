MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person is in police custody in connection with a break-in and an intentionally set fire in Medford on Saturday, officials said.

Medford police officers took one person into custody after determining someone had broken into the home around 7 p.m. and set the fire on purpose, according to Medford police.

Three police officers were treated for minor injuries, including smoke inhalation. Seven people were able to get out of the home safely.

This appears to be an isolated incident, and the people who live in the home know the suspect.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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