Officials: 3 schools closed Monday for coronavirus concerns, student showing symptoms in Arlington

PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple Massachusetts school districts are closing buildings Monday out of coronavirus concerns around students’ parents, officials said, and a student at one school has shown symptoms of the virus.

Plainville school officials are closing two elementary schools Monday out of caution as they wait for a parent’s coronavirus test results, and Arlington is closing an elementary school after a parent was confirmed to have a presumptive positive case of the virus. The Arlington parent’s child is also showing symptoms of the virus and is being tested, officials said.

Arlington is closing the Stratton Elementary School Monday, officials said, and they are awaiting test results on the student.

In Plainville, the Beatrice H. Wood and Anna Ware Jackson elementary schools will be closed Monday, officials said. A parent of students at the schools is being tested for the coronavirus.

Other schools in the metro Boston area are also being affected by the virus. Presumptive positive patients have children at Horace Mann Elementary School in Newton, Bowman Elementary in Lexington and Natick High School, officials said. A parent of a Weston Middle School student who has not been in school since Wednesday also has a presumptive positive case of the virus, officials said, and the student is on self-quarantine and will not return until being cleared by the Weston Board of Health.

Custodians gave those schools additional cleaning Sunday, school officials said.

The closings come as the number of presumptive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts has more than doubled to 27, according to state officials, with all 15 new cases connected to a Biogen employee conference in late February. Twenty-three of the presumptive cases are associated with the Biogen conference.

All patients who tested presumptive positive are isolating at home, state officials said.

