BOSTON (WHDH) - Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital after a raging blaze tore through a multi-story home in Mattapan on Sunday morning, displacing more than a dozen people, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the area of Deering Road found heavy flames on a rear porch and in the attic, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was quickly knocked down but a third-floor porch and the attic was completely burned out.

In a tweet, Boston fire officials said, “Companies did a great job with the amount of fire in the rear, to stop the fire from spreading to the adjacent buildings.”

There was no immediate word on the condition or severity of the injuries suffered by the four victims.

The Red Cross is assisting a total of seven adults and 10 children who were displaced by the fire.

“I wish for a speedy recovery for all who went to the hospital and keep prayers up for the family,” said neighbor Tehjia Kerr.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)