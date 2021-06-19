REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a two-car crash in Rehoboth that left four people injured Saturday morning, officials said.

Firefighters and officers responding to reports of a car crash on Winthrop Street at 2:15 a.m. found two cars had crashed and the collision knocked over a utility pole, officials said. Four people were taken to the hospital.

No other information was immediately released. The crash is under investigation.

