BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials said that five pools won’t open this summer due to staffing shortages.

According to the Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), the pools closed due to staffing are the Blackstone Community Center Pool in the South End, Clougherty Pool in Charlestown, the Hennigan Community Center Pool in Jamaica Plain, the Holland and Perkins Community Center’s pools in Dorchester.

BCYF said that the city has only been able to hire just over half of the amount of lifeguards they need to be at full staffing levels but are continuing efforts to get more workers.

In addition to the pools closed due to staffing, four pools and beaches will be closed due to construction projects said BCYF. Those closed for renovations are the Curley Community Center beaches and pool in South Boston, the Mattahunt Community Center Pool in Mattapan, the Paris Street Community Center Pool in East Boston, and the Draper Pool in West Roxbury.

According to officials, all neighborhoods with closed pools have access to another one. The city is also spreading out the full time lifeguards that they do have to all open pools to offer aquatic programs to everyone.

Pools remaining open for the summer:

Curtis Hall Community Center Pool in Jamaica Plain

Draper Pool in West Roxbury, the Flaherty Pool in Roslindale

Mason Pool in Roxbury, the Charlestown Community Center Pool

Leahy-Holloran Community Center Pool in Dorchester

Mildred Avenue Community Center Pool in Mattapan

Quincy Community Center Pool in Chinatown

Mirabella outdoor Pool in the North End

Condon Community Center Pool in South Boston

Marshall Community Center Pool in Dorchester, once its construction is complete

