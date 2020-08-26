Officials: 6 NH residents who attended Sturgis Motorcycle Rally test positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2015, file photo, motorcycles stretch down Main Street in Sturgis, S.D., for the landmark Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The annual rally begins it's 10-day run Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. State transportation officials are expecting between 500,000 and 600,000 bikers this year. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Six New Hampshire residents who attended the recent Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials announced Wednesday.

Any Granite Stater who attended the rally, which was held from Aug. 7 through Aug. 16, should get tested for coronavirus, the Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release.

Those who visited Sturgis are also being urged to quarantine and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

There have been more than 100 confirmed cases associated with the rally. The South Dakota Department of Health has since issued public notifications regarding potential exposures at multiple locations.

COVID-19 can present a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or changes in taste or smell.

Any person who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, immediately contact their healthcare provider and get tested.

