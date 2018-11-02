Officials: 7 hospitalized, including toddler, after carbon monoxide leak in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people, including a toddler, were taken to the hospital Friday following a carbon monoxide leak at a home in Lawrence, officials said.

Officers responding to 22 Canton St. found multiple people, including a toddler, suffering from dizziness and lightheadedness, along with high levels of carbon monoxide in the home, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Investigators determined that a boiler vent malfunctioned and pumped the potentially deadly gas into the duplex, a fire official said.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the seven victims.

The home is not located in the natural gas restoration section of the city.

No additional details were available.

Lawrence Deputy Fire Chief says 7 people, including a toddler, hospitalized after boiler vent malfunctioned and pumped carbon monoxide into a duplex. This is not related to the gas problems in the area. #7News — Eric Kane (@EricKaneTV) November 2, 2018

