Officials: 7 hospitalized, including toddlers, after carbon monoxide leak in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) – Seven people, including two toddlers, were taken to the hospital Friday following a carbon monoxide leak at a home in Lawrence, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to 22 Canton St. found multiple people, including a toddler, suffering from dizziness and lightheadedness, along with high levels of carbon monoxide in the home, according to Lawrence police.

Investigators determined that a boiler vent malfunctioned and pumped the potentially deadly gas into the duplex.

Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Loughlin said investigators measured levels as high as 360 parts per million.

Building manager Latoya Tillberg said her family had been feeling sick for the last two days.

“Two babies under 2 years old were vomiting and diarrhea,” she said. “We thought it was the flu.”

When Tillberg’s sister called 911, crews responded and immediately evacuated the duplex.

“I thank God for saving my family,” she said. “All seven of them.”

The home is not located in the natural gas restoration section of the city.

