BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) -

Police are investigating after a woman was killed by a livestock animal on a Bolton therapy farm Saturday.

Officials responding to Cultivate Care Farm took the 73-year-old, who was a volunteer at the farm, to the hospital where she later died.

No other information was immediately available.

