CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A seventh-grade student at a school in Cambridge died Wednesday following a boating accident in Aruba, officials announced.

Cassidy Murray had been on vacation with her family when the fatal accident happened, Jennifer Price, Head of Buckingham Browne & Nichols School, wrote in a letter to the community.

“Her ever-present smile, infectious laugh, and upbeat personality knit together any group she was a part of,” Price continued. “Classmates gravitated to her because of her genuine kindness and quiet modesty. Her friends knew from the very first week of school that she would be a trusted, warm confidant with a great sense of fun and camaraderie.”

Cassidy played hockey for Buckingham Browne & Nichols School. Her coach said that “She came out of her shell towards the end of the season, happily playing against much stronger teams and just enjoying being out on the ice.”

The school is set to open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday for students and parents as they process Cassidy’s passing. Counselors will also be on-hand.

“We all hold the Murray family—Linda, David, and Adam—close in our thoughts and hearts,” Price wrote. “At this moment, as we all struggle to make sense of this tragic news, we need to support each other, and especially Cassidy’s and Adam’s classmates and friends, as we navigate through the complex process of coping with our grief.”

On Monday morning, the middle school faculty and students will gather together to start the day in class meetings, at which time counselors will speak with the students about how to reach out for support for themselves and each other.

“We know that everyone will have different needs and together we will work to support each member of our community now and in the days and weeks to come,” Price wrote. “Providing consistency and routine for our students is important as we respond to their different ways of grieving. Hence, Monday will look like a ‘regular’ school day on all three campuses with additional supports provided to students as needed.”

