DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The 8-month-old child found seriously injured at a home in Duxbury has died, according to officials.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office confirmed Friday that the infant was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital in Boston, where he had been receiving care.

The child had been hospitalized along with his mother, Lindsay Clancy, 32, after first responders arrived at the family’s home Tuesday night to find them and Clancy’s other two children, who were found unconscious and with obvious signs of trauma.

The infant’s siblings, a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, were later pronounced dead after being transported from the home to a hospital as well.

Clancy, who remains hospitalized, has already been charged with two counts of homicide and three counts each of strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

Officers responded to the residence after police say her husband reported an attempted suicide that involved Clancy trying to jump from a window at the home.

