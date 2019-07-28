Officials: 90% of debris cleaned up on Cape Cod from tornadoes

CAPE COD (WHDH) – State officials say that ninety percent of the debris has been cleaned up in Dennis, Harwich, and Yarmouth from the tornadoes last week.

The National Weather Service confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in that area.

Crews have been working to clean up the mess but say it could take several more weeks to finish.

The storm ripped the roof off of a motel in Yarmouth.

The storm left 50 thousand people in the dark.

Officials say power restoration is almost complete.

