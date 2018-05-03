Sweden had a shocking announcement for Swedish meatball fans – the savory dish is not actually Swedish!

King Charles XII brought home the recipe from Turkey in the early 18th century, the county admitted on their official Twitter account.

Swedish meatballs are actually based on a recipe King Charles XII brought home from Turkey in the early 18th century. Let's stick to the facts! pic.twitter.com/JuTDEjq9MM — Sweden.se (@swedense) April 28, 2018

This revelation led to some dismay on Twitter from Sweden natives.

“My whole life has been a lie,” one man from Sweden wrote.

My whole life has been a lie https://t.co/tVcRmJx5By — @sweden / Örjan (@sweden) April 28, 2018

Another person from Turkey said that the country is more than happy to share the “delicious dish with our Swedish friends.”

No, it is yours! We have no problems sharing a delicious dish with our Swedish friends. — Ertan (@ertanagaoglu) May 2, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)