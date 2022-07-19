NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Newburyport issued a public health warning, urging people to stay away from the Merrimack River after sewers overflowed in several cities.

Lawrence, Lowell and Haverhill all reported overflows early Tuesday morning. Those overflows contain “stormwater, untreated or partially treated human and industrial waste, toxic materials, and debris,” according to the City of Newburyport.

The Newburyport Health Department recommended that the public, including pets, avoids contact with the Merrimack River for at least the next 48 hour because of the health risks posed by bacteria and other pollutants. The city noted that the Merrimack River is not a source of drinking water for Newburyport residents.

Temporary warning signs are in place in locations including Moseley Woods, Cashman Park, Harbormaster, Joppa Flats and Plum Island.

The Health Department will conduct water testing with the Harbormaster and other City departments to ensure public safety. Updates will be available on the city’s website, but those with specific questions can contact the Health Department at 978-465-4410.

