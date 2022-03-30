ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police searched a wooded area in Rockland Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of a Hanover woman last year, officials said.

Brittney McCormack, 27, has been missing since last summer and family members have offered a $5,000 reward for information about the mother of two. A search and rescue team was digging for evidence in the area of Reed’s Pond on Wednesday.

Police searched in Rockland late last year for McCormack as well.

