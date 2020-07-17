Officials alarmed by surge in coronavirus cases among young adults in Revere

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in Revere say they are alarmed by a surge in coronavirus cases among young people.

Positive coronavirus cases among people between the ages of 20 and 39 have jumped by 15 percent in the city from month-to-month, according to Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo.

“We need everyone — no matter their age or perceived level of risk — to DO their part in following guidance from public health experts to help contain the spread,” Arrigo said in a statement.

In Billerica, town offices will be closed until the end of the month after Town Manager John Curran tested positive for coronavirus.

“This was quite unexpected as I only pursued the test because it is required by the State of Maine for vacation travelers,” Curran said. “This experience also serves are a reminder as to how insidious this virus is and how important it is for all of us to remain vigilant in our social distance practices.”

Twenty-four people, including family and town workers, are now being quarantined.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday reemphasized the importance of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

“If people want to engage in a discussion about masks as they relate to COVID, my view is: masks are a fundamental part of how we contain and fight the virus,” Baker said.

Revere now plans to research coronavirus trends in an effort to mitigate transmission.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)