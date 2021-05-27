BOSTON (WHDH) - The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced Thursday that all schools will be required to be open for full-time in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year.

All health restrictions including physical distancing requirements will also be lifted.

Remote learning will no longer be an option.

Education officials said they will continue to update the health and safety recommendations for things like mask-wearing in elementary schools, over the summer.

Come May 29, those who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear masks or physically distance outdoors or indoors, with the exception of K-12 schools and a few other settings. Unvaccinated individuals are encouraged to continue to wear masks until they are fully vaccinated.

By May 17, 198 Massachusetts school districts were back to full-time, in-person learning for grades K-12, representing two-thirds of all high schools in the state.

Some schools were granted waivers to extend remote learning as school officials work to make classrooms safe for the students through the remainder of the 2021 school year.

