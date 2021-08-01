BOSTON (WHDH) - Local officials and advocates are urging the Biden administration to restore a nationwide eviction moratorium after it expired Saturday night, leading millions of people to face the possibility of losing their homes.

The CDC ordered the eviction moratorium last September to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by keeping people from being evicted and forced to live on the streets or in shelters. Millions of Americans faced eviction after losing their jobs during the pandemic and falling behind on rent.

Emily Benfer, chair of the American Bar Association task force on Eviction, Housing Stability, and Equity, said that without the moratorium, landlords would move forward with evictions.

“Not only do I expect to see mass evictions across the country and filings, I also expect to see all of those cases that are currently on hold immediately move forward and widespread eviction in all of those cities and states where tenants were being protected from the federal moratorium.” Benfer said.

House Democrats tried passing an extension of the moratorium late last week, but the attempt failed. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now calling on the CDC to extend the moratorium.

In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill that extends some pandemic-era provisions but ended the state’s eviction moratorium last year. Attorney General Maura Healey urged residents facing eviction to apply for assistance to pay rent.

“Rental assistance is still available—regardless of your immigration status. If you are behind on your rent or mortgage, apply ASAP. These funds can also go towards finding new housing,” Healey tweeted.

