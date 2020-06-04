Officials: Andover firefighter placed on leave after altercation with town resident in private driveway

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An Andover Fire Rescue lieutenant has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into an altercation involving a town resident that was recorded and shared on social media, officials said.

Officials were notified on Wednesday of a video taken by an Andover resident that had been circulating on Twitter showing a man driving a black SUV in a private driveway as the resident questioned why he was following her while she was getting her mail, Town Manager Andrew P. Flanagan and Fire Rescue Chief Michael Mansfield said in a joint news release.

In the video, the man, later identified by town officials as an off-duty fire lieutenant, could be heard saying that he was concerned someone might be stealing from the residence.

“This is an extremely concerning situation, one that demands a full accounting of the facts,” Flanagan said.

The lieutenant, whose name has not been released based on the advice of labor counsel, is out of work and on indefinite paid administrative leave.

Andover has since retained the services of an independent investigator to look into the facts and conduct a holistic review due to the sensitive nature of the incident.

