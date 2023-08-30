SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Union Branch of the Green Line is shutting down starting Sept. 18 to allow for repair work on Squires Bridge, the MassDOT announced.

Service will be terminated from Lechmere to Union Square for 25 days, ending the shutdown on Oct. 13. Initially, the closure was going to begin in July for 42 days but was postponed after local leaders raised concerns. The rescheduled termination of service from Lechmere to Union Square is now 25 days long.

There will be no shuttle buses, and officials said service could be supplemented between the 86, 91, and CT2 bus routes that travel between Union Square and East Somerville Station.

