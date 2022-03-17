HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire at a multi-family home in Haverhill late Wednesday night was likely caused by smoking while on home oxygen, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported fire on Pilling Street around 10:30 p.m. found fire on the first floor of a triple-decker and heavy smoke pouring out of the building, according to Haverhill Deputy Fire Chief Eric Tarpy.

Two people were hospitalized, including a 60-year-old woman who was later pronounced dead, fire officials said. There was no immediate word on the condition of the other person who was transported from the scene.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

“I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones following last night’s tragedy,” Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said. “I also want to remind the community that smoking is the leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts, and smoking on home oxygen is especially dangerous because oxygen makes it easier for a fire to start and spread. If you or a loved one use home oxygen, please don’t smoke.”

Firefighters from Lawrence, Methuen, and Salem, New Hampshire, assisted the Haverhill Fire Department.

The Red Cross is assisting 10 people who were displaced by the blaze.

State Fire Marshal Ostroskey added, “Any open flame is a fire hazard when oxygen is in use, including matches, lighters, candles, stoves, and fireplaces. It’s important to practice fire safety when there’s medical oxygen in the home, and especially important not to smoke.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

