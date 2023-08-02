BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Maura Healey joined state and union officials Wednesday to formally announce a new labor agreement between the MBTA and a union representing nearly half the T’s front-line workers.

The contact between the T and the Boston Carmen’s ATU Local 589 union covers personnel including train and bus drivers as well as rail repair workers. The deal will run for four years and will increase wages and longevity bonuses, according to parties involved.

Officials spoke at the MBTA Cabot Yard on Wednesday after striking the deal.

Officials in a separate statement announcing the Cabot Yard event described the agreement as a “landmark deal,” saying it signals increased efforts to help the T retain workers while also adding new hires and “ensuring the availability of quality service for all riders.”

In addition to wage and longevity bonuses, officials said the deal includes targeted increases for “hard-to-fill positions” including welder jobs and jobs on overnight shifts.

“The deal also sets a framework to improve employee restroom access, expand bereavement leave to include domestic partners, and clarifies language around rider assault, an increasing problem for the workforce,” officials said.

Speaking on Wednesday, Healey said the contract will help grow employment within the T.

“This agreement will help ensure that growth and will help ensure that growth will continue at the pace we need it to,” Healey said. “And it will also help us keep more of our current employees from leaving.”

The Boston Carmen’s Union announced on Sunday that its members had ratified the agreement with the T.

The union continued in its statement, saying “The Executive Board is very pleased with with the contract and we appreciate the ongoing efforts of our members to Build a Better T.”

The contract is expected to be fully approved by Thursday.

