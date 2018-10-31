BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials have released a list of parking restrictions in the city ahead of the Boston Red Sox World Series Parade.

Parking on the following streets is prohibited on Tuesday and Wednesday:

LANSDOWNE STREET

Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich Street

VAN NESS STREET

Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock Street

JERSEY STREET

Both sides, from Boylston Street to Brookline Avenue

IPSWICH STREET

Both sides, from Charlesgate East heading towards Fenway Park to Boylston Street (near CVS)

Parking on the following streets is prohibited on Wednesday:

BROOKLINE AVENUE

Both sides, from Park Drive to Commonwealth Avenue

DALTON STREET

Both sides, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

GLOUCESTER STREET

Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

BOYLSTON STREET

Both sides, from Park Drive to Ipswich Street

Both sides, from the Fenway (DCR) to Tremont Street

EXETER STREET

Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

CLARENDON STREET

Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

BERKELEY STREET

Both sides, from Saint James Avenue to Boylston Street

PROVIDENCE STREET

Both sides, from Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

ARLINGTON STREET

Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street

CHARLES STREET SOUTH

Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

TREMONT STREET

Both sides, from Boylston Street to Cambridge Street

WEST STREET

Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

TEMPLE PLACE

Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

BROMFIELD STREET

Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street

CAMBRIDGE STREET

Both sides, from Tremont Street to Blossom Street

BEACON STREET

Both sides, from Somerset Street to Tremont Street

NEW SUDBURY STREET

Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Congress Street

CONGRESS STREET

Both sides, from New Sudbury Street to State Street

STATE STREET

Both sides, from Congress Street to Court Street

COURT STREET

Both sides, from Tremont Street to Cambridge Street

NEW CHARDON STREET

Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street (Congress Street)

STANIFORD STREET

Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street

PLYMPTON STREET

Both sides, from Albany Street to Harrison Avenue

EAST DEDHAM STREET

Both sides, from Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

COLUMBUS AVENUE

Both sides, from Melnea Cass Boulevard to Douglas Park

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)