BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials have released a list of parking restrictions in the city ahead of the Boston Red Sox World Series Parade.
Parking on the following streets is prohibited on Tuesday and Wednesday:
Both sides, from Brookline Avenue to Ipswich StreetVAN NESS STREET
Both sides, from Ipswich Street to Kilmarnock StreetJERSEY STREET
Both sides, from Boylston Street to Brookline AvenueIPSWICH STREET
Both sides, from Charlesgate East heading towards Fenway Park to Boylston Street (near CVS)
Parking on the following streets is prohibited on Wednesday:
Both sides, from Park Drive to Commonwealth AvenueDALTON STREET
Both sides, from Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston StreetBOYLSTON STREET
Both sides, from Park Drive to Ipswich Street
Both sides, from the Fenway (DCR) to Tremont Street
Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston StreetCLARENDON STREET
Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston StreetBERKELEY STREET
Both sides, from Saint James Avenue to Boylston Street
Both sides, from Arlington Street to Berkeley StreetARLINGTON STREET
Both sides, from Newbury Street to Boylston Street
Both sides, from Park Plaza to Boylston StreetTREMONT STREET
Both sides, from Boylston Street to Cambridge StreetWEST STREET
Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont StreetTEMPLE PLACE
Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont StreetBROMFIELD STREET
Both sides, from Washington Street to Tremont Street
Both sides, from Tremont Street to Blossom StreetBEACON STREET
Both sides, from Somerset Street to Tremont Street
Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Congress StreetCONGRESS STREET
Both sides, from New Sudbury Street to State StreetSTATE STREET
Both sides, from Congress Street to Court StreetCOURT STREET
Both sides, from Tremont Street to Cambridge StreetNEW CHARDON STREET
Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac Street (Congress Street)
Both sides, from Cambridge Street to Merrimac StreetPLYMPTON STREET
Both sides, from Albany Street to Harrison Avenue
Both sides, from Harrison Avenue to Albany StreetCOLUMBUS AVENUE
Both sides, from Melnea Cass Boulevard to Douglas Park
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)