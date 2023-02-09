CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Red Line service at Alewife station will return on Friday, Feb. 10, nearly a week after a vehicle crashed into a parking garage barrier, causing extensive damage to the facility.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced the service resumption Thursday afternoon, stating that riders will only be able to enter and exit the station through the Russell Field headhouse rather than the main lobby.

Alewife Status: Red Line service at Alewife station will resume at the start of service on February 10. Riders can only enter/exit via the Russell Field headhouse (no access to the main lobby). Please follow wayfinding signs & allow extra time to reach the Russell Field entrance. https://t.co/LIQdxuyNYa pic.twitter.com/u2vSnpOMDc — MBTA (@MBTA) February 9, 2023

The update comes days after the parking garage partially reopened as crews continue their repair work.

The extensive damage was originally caused by a car that crashed into a concrete barrier on Saturday, Feb. 4, sending debris flying from the fifth floor of the parking garage onto the station below.

Part of the cleanup efforts included crews removing a 10,000 pound concrete barrier from a station roof.

Officials considered the crash to be “intentional” at the time, which left a vehicle teetering on the edge of the garage after it rammed the barrier.

Transit Police Department details charges sought against driver

At the same time as the service announcement Thursday, the MBTA Transit Police Department released new details on the crash.

On their website, the department stated it was around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 when an officer heard a loud crash come from the garage.

“Upon arrival, he observed that a white Honda Civic had crashed through the concrete barrier wall and was partially hanging off the roof on the east side of the garage directly above the main mezzanine of the station,” the department said in its announcement.

The officer then approached the vehicle to find a 29-year-old man alone, lying on the ground by the driver’s side door, according to the TPD. The male, a Medford resident, was “conscious but not alert” and shortly after being found, “ceased breathing.”

The officer proceeded to perform first aid before EMTs arrived, taking the male to a nearby hospital for emergency care. Going off of statements made by the driver to the officer, interviews with a family member of the driver, and a follow-up investigation, TPD officials said they believed the driver’s actions were intentional and that the driver “was seeking to harm himself.”

“After conferring with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, we establish the following; Whereas the male driver operated his vehicle in a reckless and negligent manner, we seek the criminal charge of Operating to Endanger in violation of M.G.L., and whereas the male driver’s reckless and negligent actions caused numerous pedestrians/commuters to be struck with significant debris causing injury to one,” the department stated. “We seek eight (8) counts of the criminal charge Assault & Battery Dangerous Weapon to Wit: Glass, Steel, Concrete.”

The Transit Police Department also said they had an “Immediate Threat” application with the RMV to revoke the driver’s license.

