FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials announced the cost for bus services to get to World Cup games in Foxboro this summer.

Round-trip bus tickets will cost fans $95, with sales beginning on Tuesday. The service will be offered from 20 pickup points across the area including Logan Airport and the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence.

World Cup Boston announced there will be no tailgating at the FIFA World Cup this summer at Gillette Stadium as well. Officials cited a state law prohibiting open alcohol containers in public spaces.

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